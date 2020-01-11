The Berry College Fine Arts department presents “Calamity,” an art collection for Holocaust remembrance which opens this Monday through Feb. 13 at the Moon Gallery.
“Calamity” is a group exhibition comprised of more than 12 artist submissions referencing the Holocaust, the systematic murder of six million Jews and millions of other victims of Nazism before and during World War II.
An open call for digital submissions was requested to engage with the legacy of the historical event. Each piece was selected by Catherine Lewis, executive director of the Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University.
Lewis will present a juror’s talk for “Calamity,” on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moon Gallery.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Berry College events website at cal.berry.edu.