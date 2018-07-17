Berry market returns Saturday
The summer farmers market at Berry College returns Saturday, as young enterprising students and outside vendors bring their goods for sale from the morning to early afternoon.
The market is hosted by the Berry Student Enterprise Program, which sports more than a dozen student-run businesses, providing participants with chances to foster entrepreneurial spirit and gain practical business skills.
Clara Bowl Drive at the college, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will be lined with vendors for the annual event, running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking will be near the Ford buildings, adjacent to Clara Bowl Drive.
The Berry Farms Angus Beef enterprise will be selling packaged meats as well as hamburger plates, which are often quick to sell out. Also, the Jersey Milk enterprise will have several of their cheeses up for sale and the student business Season’s Harvest will be bringing produce for the market.
Eggs, beeswax lip balm, rocking chairs are a few other items included in the complete supply from Berry’s student businesses. Items for sale from outside vendors include jellies and jams, frozen treats and jewelry.
A bounce house will be available for kids. There will be live music as well. The event is open to the public.
For more information visit berry.edu/studententerprises.