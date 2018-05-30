Berry-led research on blight-resistant chestnut trees being developed in orchard between Rome and Summerville
The American chestnut tree was virtually wiped out by a blight nearly a century ago but researchers led by Marty Cipollini at Berry College and others are working diligently to revive the species through painstaking development of blight-resistant trees.
The late Ralph Henry, who lived on a mountain between Rome and Summerville, used to love to roast chestnuts and those that weren't eaten were frequently used as hand warmers inside clothing during the cold winter months.
When he found out about the research going on at Berry years ago, he contracted with the college and the Georgia chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation to allow a research orchard to be developed on his property. That orchard is now one of the largest and most significant research sites not only in Georgia, but all of the Southeastern United States.
The chestnut blight killed off an estimated four billion American chestnut trees in the early 1900s. The few that survived have been instrumental in work to develop a blight-resistant strain of hybrid American/Chinese chestnut trees.
The local project started in 2010 with students from Berry working to develop what Cipollini calls a backcross orchard.
"Trees at the Henry orchard are either 15/16th or 31/32nd American chestnut in their genetic make-up, with the remaining percentage derived from Chinese chestnut." Cipollini said. "Trees are cross-pollinated by hand and offspring, seeds or seedlings, are planted in backcross orchards."
Faye Henry, one of Ralph Henry's children who serves as the principle steward for the farm said her father was so excited to have the opportunity to be involved in the restoration project.
"He would get emotional each time he talked about the possibility of having real American Chestnuts on his farm for his grandchildren and their children," Faye said.
The Henry orchard contains genetics from seven wild American chestnut parent trees, including survivors from Pine Mountain and Brasstown Bald.
"In terms of the number of genetic lines, this orchard is the largest and most important among several similar orchards in the state," Cipollini said.
He said almost half of the breeding lines in the state are found in the Henry orchard.
The backcross trees look, grow and produce nuts just like the American chestnut. Cipollini and Henry are both extremely hopeful research being done on the local orchard will help restore disease resistant American chestnuts to the wild.
Last week Cipollini and two of his students, John Patten Moss and Will Walker, culled trees that were tested and determined not to be resistant to the blight. That leaves blight resistant trees in the orchard to naturally cross-pollinate with one another.
"We cut 120 trees," Cipollini said. "We have roughly 100 trees left in the orchard that started off with 500."
The trees were injected with a fungus that causes the blight.
"After six months to a year, the cankers that are produced are evaluated for severity. Only trees with very small or healing cankers make the cut, which in this case means that they do not get cut," Cipollini said.
He said the project, now in year eight, is slated to continue through the fall of 2021.
"So far, results are promising. 30 prospective keepers have been identified and nearly 70 healthy trees remain to be tested," Cipollini said. He believes the number of healthy trees is right on target with what research has indicated.
For more information about the project, contact Cipollini at mcipollini@berry.edu.