Berry Farmers Market generates big turnout
Debbie Stepps with Meme and Papa's Canned Goods said the Berry market is always one of the best events where she sells her salsa, pickled items and chow-chow each summer.
"We've come every year for four or five years," Stepps said. "The whole atmosphere, the college, the walkway, the shade trees make it great."
Stepps was one of a number of community vendors who joined Berry Student Enterprise businesses in the event held on the tree-lined drive near the Ford complex on the Berry campus.
Joshua Hooven, a senior from Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, and general manager of the Berry Angus Beef enterprise, said he started out wanting to work for the beef unit at Berry.
"That was my back door into this," Hooven said. The animal science major said he hopes to get into cattle production when he graduates. "This has helped me see the money and business side of things. Being able to see what works and what doesn't, the costs that go into raising an animal and the decision you have to make."
Shelby Koch, a junior animal science major from Douglasville, serves as general manager of the Berry Bees enterprise was helping with the sale of lip balms and bees wax candles because the honey was not available at this time. When she moved in as a freshman, she was asked during a meet and greet with Berry President Stephen Briggs where she wanted to work and she mentioned the bees.
"Within a day I had an email so I started here basically on my first day at Berry," Koch said.
The Jersey Milk and Seasons harvest enterprises both drew a lot of attention as people lined up to get some of the various cheeses available from the Jersey Milk program, and people milled about picking through fresh produce at the Seasons Harvest booth.
The student enterprises program at Berry was developed to help inspire an entrepreneurial spirit in students in areas where they may have an interest in a professional career. The students create and operate on-campus businesses to get hands on experience in a business that blends perfectly with the Berry work ethic.