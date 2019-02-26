Sometime Mother Nature just seems so cruel.
For the first time since bald eagles started nesting on the Berry College campus in 2012, both of the eaglets that hatched in the last week have died in the nest.
A posting on the Berry College Eagles Facebook page reads, "We have been in contact with the Department of Natural Resources since Monday to monitor and assess B12's condition. Unfortunately, things took a quick turn for the worse overnight."
The nest live stream may be disturbing to young children and other sensitive individuals. It is possible that one of the parents may eat the eaglet's body or move it to the side of the nest where it would decompose
The eaglet from the second egg died sometime prior to 7:09 a.m. on Feb. 22. The first eaglet, which hatched Monday night Feb. 18 survived until sometime early on Tuesday morning.
The female has laid two eggs in the nest each year since 2013. One of the two eggs laid in 2014 never hatched and the male kept burying it in the pine straw in the nest, only to have the female pull it back out. That went on for a couple of days before the female finally let the egg go.
Last year, one of the two eaglets fell out of the nest ten days after it hatched and succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall.
Many of the people who are part of the B3 Branch Buddies Facebook group who monitor the Berry Eagle cameras regularly are expressing a common emotion — heartbreak — at the loss of both eaglets this year.
The college statement concluded by reminding fans of the eagle pair, "It is very important now that we do what is best for the eagles and not interfere with the nest. If we tried to intervene now, we could risk injury to the eagles, or even risk nest abandonment."