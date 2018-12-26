Berry College is the latest institution to be welcomed into the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute University Affiliation Program.
The Bachelor of Science in Finance program has been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70 percent of the “Chartered Financial Analyst Program Candidate Body of Knowledge” and placing emphasis on the code of ethics and standards of practice within the program. This program positions Berry students to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, which has become the most respected and recognized investment credential in the world.
“Being an affiliate program with the CFA Institute allows our students upon graduation to sit for the Level 1 certification as a Chartered Financial Analyst,” said Joyce T. Heames, dean of the Campbell School of Business at Berry. “This is similar to the CPA certification process in the accounting field. If a student aspires to work in the field of finance, specifically wealth management, this certification will give them a competitive advantage. It will be a stand out point on their resume.”
Entry into the program signals to potential students, employers and the marketplace that the Berry College curriculum is closely tied to professional practice and is well-suited to preparing students to sit for the Chartered Financial Analyst examinations. Through participation in this program, Berry is eligible to receive a limited number of student scholarships for the program each year.
Berry College Associate Professor of Finance Ken Johnston added, “CFA program certification along with the continued excellent job placements of our graduates reaffirms the quality of our finance program. In addition, small class sizes allow the Berry finance faculty to individualize student’s finance curriculum through the use of directed independent studies. These individualized plans of study are difficult to replicate at larger institutions.”