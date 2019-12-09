Berry College announced Monday they will develop a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel on college-owned property next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College with hopes to open the facility by 2021.
“Based upon our market analysis of room demand in Rome, plus the demand of tennis center and college events, there is a clear need for a hotel in this area,” said Berry President Steve Briggs in a press release. “And in keeping with Berry’s mission, there will be numerous job opportunities for students, from front desk and reception to the service areas.”
Construction at the site is scheduled to begin fall 2020 and will be managed by Atlanta-based Hotel Equities.
“Hotels are oftentimes a guest’s first impression of a community. Whether it be a new or prospective student, their parents or a competing sports team, we look forward to being ambassadors for Berry College by delivering guests their first glimpse of Berry’s incredible campus culture,” Hotel Equities’ Executive Vice President Bryan DeCort said in a press release.
The project is an investment from the college's endowment and Berry Vice President for Finance Brian Erb said it aligns with college's plan to find alternative revenue streams to support the college mission, provide opportunities for student employment and provide an amenity for the community of Rome.
Several factors came into play in their decision, Berry officials said -- the success of the tennis center coupled with the numerous events at the college makes it a worthwhile investment. That included with the fact that Rome is currently building six indoor courts at the tennis center.
“We are excited to continue to add to the success of the award-winning tennis center with a hotel that supports and expands the center’s economic impact and success,” Briggs said in the release.
Hotel Equities will also serve as the project manager by providing development services throughout the hotel’s construction phase, with direct oversight from Vice President of Projects and Facilities Patrick Trainor.