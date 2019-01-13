The Berry College Chaplain’s Office welcomes Rebecca DeYoung, a philosophy professor at Calvin College, who will discuss vices and virtues in relation to spiritual formation at 7 p.m. Mon., Jan. 14 in the Krannert Spruill Ballroom.
DeYoung is the author of “Vainglory: The Forgotten Vice” and “Glittering Vices: A New Look at the Seven Deadly Sins and Their Remedies.” Her focus of study is in ethics, ancient philosophy, medieval philosophy and she specializes in Thomas Aquinas work with ethics and the seven deadly sins. DeYoung received her Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.
The lecture is part of the Berry College Life & Calling Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit berry.edu/religiouslife/guestspeakers/.