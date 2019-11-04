More than 100 seventh and eighth grade students from Georgia schools recently competed in the Berry College Mathematics Contest.
Heritage Middle School in Catoosa County took first place; Rome Middle School in Rome earned second and Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Ga., earned third place. Emily Lin, of Heritage Middle, was the first place individual winner; Brendan Strickland of Rome Middle took second and Anna Hilliard of Tattnall Square Academy was third.
Other participating schools included: Armuchee Middle School, Floyd County; Berry College Middle School, Floyd County; Coosa Middle School, Floyd County; Dade Middle School, Dade County; Darlington Middle School, Rome; Lafayette Middle School, Walker County; Menlo Elementary School, Chattooga County; Pepperell Middle School, Floyd County; Pickens Junior High School, Pickens County; Saint Mary’s School, Rome; and Trion Middle School, Chattooga County.
The Berry College Mathematics and Computer Science Department hosts the competition to promote and encourage mathematical excellence.