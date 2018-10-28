Shannon Casas, a member of The Times newsroom staff for 12 years, has been named as editor in chief for the Gainesville newspaper and its online news web site.
A native of Gwinnett County, Casas is a 2005 graduate of Berry College.
“I’ve learned a lot through my years with The Times, both about our community and journalism. I love what I do, and though we’ve got plenty of challenges ahead of us, I’m excited about leading our staff to meet those challenges and the needs of our subscribers,” Casas said.
Casas most recently was director of content for The Times, having previously served as managing editor, metro editor and assistant life editor. She replaces Keith Albertson, who left the newspaper earlier this month after a 33-year career with The Times.
As editor, Casas will be responsible for oversight of all news coverage for the daily newspaper, its digital and social media offerings, and affiliated print products, as well as for management of The Times newsroom staff. She will also help set the editorial tone for the newspaper as a member of its editorial board.
“In the dozen years Shannon has been at The Times, she has worked her way up from an entry level job to top management positions, and has been impressive at every step along the way. She is very much in tune with the changes media companies have to make in the modern information market, and has a deft sense for connecting with the community we serve,” said Norman Baggs, general manager of The Times.
“The newspaper has a tradition of great editors, and I have no doubt Shannon is going to leave a very positive mark on journalism in the Gainesville community,” Baggs said. “As an industry, newspapers are in transition, and young, talented leaders like Shannon will determine where they go in the future.”