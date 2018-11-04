The Berry College History Department has organized a week of events beginning Wednesday to mark the centenary of the armistice that ended fighting in World War I, which was signed on Nov. 11, 1918.
“The conflict of WWI lasted more than four years, killed 8-9 million people, wounded 21 million more, and transformed the course of 20th century world history,” Berry Professor of History Matthew Stanard said. “The war was a global conflict that reached even distant, remote corners of the globe. This included northwest Georgia, where hundreds of Berry students, alumni, faculty and staff supported the U.S. war effort, eleven of whom gave their lives.”
The first event will be a lecture by Harvard University History Professor Erez Manela. His talk, “The Great War: A Global Perspective,” will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Evans Hall auditorium.
A roundtable discussion on the impact of the war and a general overview will be led by Manela, University of West Georgia Assistant Professor of History Aimee Genell, Berry Professor of History Laurence Marvin and Berry Associate Professor of History Christy Snider at 11 a.m. Thursday in Krannert Center, room 217.
Sunday, history and communications double major Beth Anne DeKeizer will present her research and a short documentary film, “Berry and World War I,” at 4 p.m. in Krannert room 217. A ceremony at the Berry WWI monument on Memorial Drive will follow at 5:30 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public.