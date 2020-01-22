Berry College celebrated its 25th year serving the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The annual day -- which observes the life and legacy of the civil rights leader across the country -- is the only federal holiday dedicated to service, and individuals are urged to volunteer to improve their communities. Berry volunteer services facilitated community-wide events throughout the day, highlighting that this is “a day on and not a day off.”
According to Berry College’s Volunteer Services Supervisor Stephen Swieton, more than 200 students participated in this year's service day.
Community partners for the event included the Davies Shelter and community farm, the Salvation Army, Restoration Rome, James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park, Hospitality House, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, South Rome Community Garden, Rome/Floyd Community Kitchen, Restoration Lindale and Habitat for Humanity Restore and the Women's Organization for Reproductive and Total Healthcare.