Berry College has announced they have hired a hospitality industry firm in order to assist in the development of a hotel at the Rome Tennis Center.
"We have engaged Hotel Equities, which works closely with widely recognized top-tier hotel brands," said Chris Kozelle, director of public relations at Berry College. "We expect to open a best-in-class branded hotel, next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, by 2021. A formal announcement with additional details, including the hotel’s brand, will be made within two to three months."
