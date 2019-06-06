060319_RNT_Tennis2.jpg

Rome’s Sam Calvert chases down the ball during his boys 12s match Sunday during the Georgia Junior Closed Challenger at the Rome Tennis Center. Nearly 300 players in divisions 10-18 started competition Saturday at the newest facility and at the Downtown Tennis Center on West Third Street.

 Jeremy Stewart

Berry College has announced they have hired a hospitality industry firm in order to assist in the development of a hotel at the Rome Tennis Center. 

"We have engaged Hotel Equities, which works closely with widely recognized top-tier hotel brands," said Chris Kozelle, director of public relations at Berry College. "We expect to open a best-in-class branded hotel, next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, by 2021. A formal announcement with additional details, including the hotel’s brand, will be made within two to three months."

Check back in Friday's Rome News-Tribune for additional details. 