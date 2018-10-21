The Floyd County Commission is expected to give Public Works Director Michael Skeen approval in Tuesday to work with state on replacing the Bells Ferry Road bridge at Woodward Creek.
An inspection last year turned up several deficiencies, including deterioration, cracking and salt deposits on the concrete. An underwater inspection a few years earlier resulted in a rating of "fair" condition.
Bells Ferry — between West Hermitage Road and Ga. 140 — is one of 13 roads listed for repaving through the county's annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. The board is scheduled to officially accept Skeen's recommendation to develop a memorandum of understanding on the bridge replacement with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Commissioners also are slated to approve two change orders for the new recycling center nearing completion in the former Zartic plant on Lavender Drive. Also on the agenda is the transfer of several land lots to the Land Bank Authority in hopes of getting them back on the tax rolls.
The board caucuses at 4 p.m. and starts its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Also on the agenda is approving the addition of the planned dog park at Ridge Ferry Park to the list of city and county recreation facilities covered by a joint services agreement.
"It will be a city asset, managed by Parks and Rec.," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
The board approved last month the addition of $20,000 in excess SPLOST collections to the $25,000 budgeted for the dog park in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
However, it is unclear if that's enough to do the job.
Two companies submitted bids by the deadline Friday. One offered to do the fence, gates, electronic access controls and security system for just over $44,500. The other would also provide the wash stations, waste receptacles, water fountains and leash racks at a cost topping $65,000.
During their caucus, Commissioners are expected to get a tour of the new mobile visitors center from the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism.
The gutted and remodeled minibus is equipped with televisions for video presentations, brochures and other items touting reasons to visit Rome and can be driven to special events.