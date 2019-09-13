Employees at Bekaert in Rome have been informed of plans to shut down a portion of the plant that could result in the loss of more than 50 jobs, IUE/CWA Local 83190 President Tim Horton has confirmed. At this point calls to the company corporate office in Rome have not been returned
Horton said that employees first learned of the impending shutdown right after Labor Day, but indicated that there had been rumors about potential cutbacks for months as a result of economic conditions.
Horton said the reduction in force will impact the tire core and ISC lines at the plant. He said that employees who are 59 year of age and up with at least ten years of service are being offered early out retirement packages and the number of employees who will actually lose their jobs will depend on the number that take the early out packages.
In August 2015, the Rome Floyd County Development Authority approved a bond resolution for upgrades to the plant, estimated that time to be a $16 million investment, which followed a major fire in November of 2014.
The company received an eight-year three-tiered tax abatement program with a Payment In Lieu of Taxes arrangement that requires the company to maintain at least 120 full-time jobs. It is not clear at this point if the job reduction will bring the company under that level.