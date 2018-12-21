"The knowledge that we are losing is irreplaceable," said Bekaert Production Manager Andy Goss,
Larry Popham with 45 years, Billy Wayne Abernathy with 45 years, Ken Mull with 43 years and Barry Pinkard with 37 years, are hanging up their work helmets after nearly a lifetime of work at the Rome plant.
During a special hot dog luncheon at the plant Friday, Popham and Abernathy recalled their years of service and both said the people and relationships they've developed over four decades at the plant will be what they miss most.
"It's kind of like family," Abernathy said.
Andy Goss, the plant production manager, said it will be very difficult to replace the men. He estimated it would take at least four years for new employees to get to where they know "anything close to what these guys do. You can't replace that experience." Goss said the quality of the steel wire produced at the Rome plant has been a hallmark of the operation and credits that to the longevity of the Bekaert workforce, where the average age is over 40.
Goss, who has been at the plant for 28 years, said that having a workforce that has evolved with a large percentage of the supervisory personnel coming up through the ranks, has also been a positive factor for the Rome plant.
Popham said he was not really ready to go, but felt like it was the right time to turn it over to younger people.
"I'm just going to take it easy for a few months, do some fishing, start working out and just try to stay busy," Popham said. He started out as a cable maker, then went into the wire joint area, then controlled the lubrication system. Popham actually started at the West Point Pepperell mill when he was 16 years old, but went to Bekaert after graduating from high school.
Abernathy also started at Bekaert after finishing school. He has been involved in rewinding, to packing and driving a fork lift.
"I've seen the growth of the mill, every stage the plant has had," Abernathy said. He plans to play a little more golf and get even more involved with activities in Cave Spring.
Mull and Pinkard worked a different shift and were not at the plant Friday afternoon.
Bekaert HR Manager Kristen Mallardi said she is hoping the guys who replace Popham, Abernathy, Mull and Pinkard will be around for as long.