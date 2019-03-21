Bees relocated from the columns of historic downtown property

Rome businessman Bruce Hunter was minding his own business at home off Second Avenue in the historic Between the Rivers district one day when he noticed honey bees in large numbers around the pond in his yard.
He decided to follow them and the bees led him back to the historic Barron home at 304 E. Second Ave., which has been an office building for many years.
"I've been watching them for years," Hunter said. "I followed them back here and finally looked up and there they were."
The bees were buzzing in and out of the top of the columns that line the front of the building.
Thursday, Bobby Chaisson with Georgia Bee Removal opened up the columns to determine how large the colonies were and how to best go about relocating them safely.
Georgia is still having an issue with the health of its honey bee population statewide. Varroa Mites, basically a tick for honey bees, are a big problem for transmitting diseases to the bees and that's been a big issue, Chaisson said.
Care must been taken to make sure the bees are able to be collected and moved without any significant losses to the colonies. The bee expert said he only deals with live bee removal efforts to save the bees.
Chaisson removed some of the wood from above the scrolls at the top of the columns and used the flashlight feature on his phone to peer into the column to check out the colony.
"I'm going to have to cut a section of the back of the column out and reach up in there hopefully get all of them," Chaisson said. "This time of year, a colony of that size, you're probably looking at 20,000 or 30,000 bees."
He said later in the season the colony could grow to upwards of 60,000 bees.
The bees were found in a couple of the columns. His plan is to relocate them into regular hives in managed colonies.
There is no way to know how long the bees have had colonies in the historic home, which Frank Barron said his grandfather remodeled and moved into around 1904.
Bill Temple, who has owned the building for several years, said he's been looking for a way to extricate the bees safely for a couple of years and that it was a blessing that Hunter was able to hook him up with Chaisson.
"He does it the right way," Temple said.