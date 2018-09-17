Beer permit approved for Scores Bar & Grill
Scores Bar & Grill got approval Monday for a beer pouring license from Rome's Alcohol Control Commission, but a new Mexican restaurant on Broad Street asked for a postponement.
Scores has been open since late August at 1850 Redmond Circle. ACC Chair Monica Sheppard said the citizen board quickly approved the pouring permit application from Nicholas Hight.
"We had our usual conversation about staff training and procedures to prevent underage drinking," Sheppard said. "He can come any time to pick up the permit."
The ACC also was prepared to issue a permit to Nelson Yanes at Don Neo's Taco & Elotes, which is poised to start serving from the former Partridge restaurant, 330 Broad St., in downtown Rome. However, Yanes sent word that he couldn't make it to the ACC's September meeting.
"He had a conflict and asked it to be put on the October agenda instead," Sheppard said.
Work is continuing in the former Partridge building but the facade is already displaying the highlights of Don Neo's menu. Elotes — corn-on-the-cob with spices and cheese — will be a staple.
There also will be traditional offerings from tacos and burritos to quesadillas and tamales, and the "street food" focus of the restaurant includes meat-packed torta sandwiches, fruit cups and snow cones.
Scores — in the small shopping center across from the General Electric plant — extends the sports bar concept to the West Rome area. With three large flat-screen TVs and a separate bar and dining area, the building has a seating capacity of 95.
The restaurant is a joint venture of Ana LaGuardia and Hight. Their menu stems from specialties LaGuardia has built into her repertoire at different restaurants around Floyd County over the years.
Her Cuban sandwich, Ana's Rosto, is a favorite and she's known for her homemade spaghetti and lasagna. Panini, wings, chicken tenders and burgers round out the list.