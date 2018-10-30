Jeff Wenzel, system inspector for the Rome Water and Sewer Division, reported Tuesday that 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage leaked from a main on Huffaker Road and into an unnamed tributary of the creek. Crews were notified at noon Monday and the leak was stopped within an hour.
The spill, caused by grease and roots in the sewer main, was held in place by a beaver dam in the tributary and didn't make it to Beech Creek.
Crews captured the sewage and pumped it back into the system, then removed the contaminated debris.