The chilly weather in Cave Spring didn’t stop people from hopping into Rolater Lake at the annual Polar Plunge put on by the Cave Spring Historical Society.
Over 60 people jumped into the water at noon to raise money for the organization. It was 56 degrees and mostly cloudy.
For many people, jumping in the lake, which is known to have cold water year round, scratch off a bucket list item.
“I swam here the whole time I was young,” said Chuck Brendle, who took the plunge with his stepdaughter, Daphne McDaniel, for the first time. “I had known about it for several years, and this year just decided to do it.”
“He’s getting old,” laughed Chuck’s wife, Ashlie Brendle.
Daphne said she was shocked at how cold the water is.
“It really took my breath away,” she said. Rolater Lake is spring fed, meaning the water is always moving. That’s why it’s cold year round.
The historical society uses the money to continue to preserve a number of the buildings in Cave Spring. Callie Hicks, who is part of the organization, admits that the Polar Plunge doesn’t bring in a lot of money, but it’s still fun for the community and a matter of tradition.
“It’s a lot of fun for the community,” she said. “We all come and volunteer our time, and it’s all to put on a fun-filled event."
It’s $25 per person to jump in the lake. The historical society has been doing it for over ten years. Aside from jumping in the water, people also got to enjoy a New Year’s Day dinner with black-eyed peas and ham. They also received a T-shirt marking their participation in the jump.
Jim Kelly jumped in the pool with his family for the first time even though he grew up around Cave Spring. He emphasize the importance of supporting the historical society, especially since the preservation they've done has helped bring tourism back to the town.
"They've done a great job preserving the history and taking back some the buildings, he said. "There was a time when there wasn't anything (in Downtown). They've done a lot to preserve the history and bring back tourism."