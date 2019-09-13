A handful of hunters are going to be permitted to use dogs to flush out black bear during the archery season across North Georgia for the first time this year.
The dog hunt is a nine-day, limited quota hunt where archers were drawn from a pool of applicants for the privilege to use dogs on the hunt this year. Archery season for both bear and deer opens this weekend.
Georgia's chief bear biologist Adam Hammond, based out of the Armcuhee DNR Game Management office, is excited to see what kind of impact the dogs will have on the success rate this year.
Hammond has been doing some special research with bears that were caught and tagged with GPS or VHF tracking devices and is anxious to see what kind of movement the bears make once the season starts.
A number of bears have been collared in the Cohutta Wilderness Area and DNR has been monitoring movement and their home range size prior to the hunts.
Hammond's unit has trapped some bears this year and have been interested to watch some of the movement after bears were relocated. He said one bear made some "really wild and erratic movements over the last month or so."
He's had one female that meandered more than 25 miles from where she was turned loose.
By contrast, some of the bears that were trapped and then released after being fitted with the special collar in essentially the same location had not moved much more than a mile in the last month. Other bears have moved as much as six to eight miles a day.
The North Georgia bear population as remained strong for several years. On average, the archery harvest counts range from 30% to 50% of the total harvest each year.
Gregory said the poor acorn years have historically been good for the hunter.
"Right now they are active, both males and females, everybody is fully active trying to store themselves up for winter," Gregory said.
Later on in the year, when there is less food, they tend to start to den up a little earlier than usual. In Northwest Georgia, Murray, Gilmer and Fannin counties are typically the best for finding a bear.