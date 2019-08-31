Sen. Chuck Hufstetler had to call for order several times during testimony about the possibility of expanding the role of mid-level healthcare providers in Georgia.
The Rome Republican is chairing the Senate Study Committee on Evaluating and Simplifying Physician Oversight of Physician Assistants and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses.
Members of a concurrent House committee, chaired by Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, joined them last week for the first of several hearings. The groups heard from state associations representing PAs, APRNs and physicians.
“It usually is a little contentious,” Hufstetler said, referring to legislative battles in recent years over how much authority non-physician medical professionals may have in treating patients.
The issue remains in the forefront due to the shortage of doctors, especially in rural parts of the state.
Floyd County has one of the top doctor/patient ratios in the nation, at 770 to 1, according to the latest Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Health Rankings report.
However, Georgia’s average is 1,520 to 1. In nearby Chattooga County the ratio is 12,410 to 1 — and it’s not the highest in the state.
Hufstetler said the first meeting was basically an orientation, with the different sides given opportunity to present their perspectives. Three or four joint meetings are planned but the two committees are expected to write up separate recommendations for action in the 2020 General Assembly session.
“I want people to bring data, hopefully independent data, to support their position,” Hufstetler said.
Currently, state law allows PAs and APRNs to practice under a written protocol with a physician. Essentially, doctors can supervise up to four PAs or eight APRNs — although there are numerous regulations governing the relationships.
Both groups want some of the restrictions lifted, including their ability to prescribe Schedule II drugs. James Beal with the Senate Research Office noted that 44 states allow PAs and APRNs to order narcotics in addition to Schedule III, IV and V medicines.
They also want to be able to order diagnostic tests such as radiographic imaging.
The Medical Association of Georgia, representing physicians, is opposed to expanding the scope of practice for any of the mid-level providers.
Dr. Rutledge Forney, president of MAG, said their practices should be subject to daily availability of a supervising physician who regularly reviews the patients’ care. Dr. Carmen Kavali echoed Forney’s stance that only a physician should make a medical diagnosis.
“Their training is appropriate for basic care and already-diagnosed conditions,” Kavali said. “The most appropriate use is to have them work as part of a team.”
Tom Bauer of the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants said the state is “behind the curve” in the authority given to PAs. Twenty-six states have less-restrictive doctor/PA ratios and 14 don’t require a supervisory physician.
“In Thomas County, we have a PA who can’t certify a person for a handicap parking sticker,” Bauer said with frustration.
Dr. Michelle Nelson, representing the Coalition of Advance Practice Registered Nurses, said she intends to provide data from other states to support their push to eliminate physician oversight.
Beal said 24 states allow APRNs to practice independently.
“It restricts Georgia’s supply of providers in this crucial time when there’s currently a provider shortage,” Nelson said.
Hufstetler said he’s talked with some physicians who may be open to some flexibility. The House Rural Development Council is also concerned about the lack of healthcare in some areas of the state.
“There’s the idea that any provider is better than none ... There may be some new alliances next session,” Hufstetler said.