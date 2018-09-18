Battle lines drawn on smoking ban
City Manager Sammy Rich said a survey conducted by the Downtown Development Authority netted 1,200 responses and nearly 400 comments. Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who chairs the committee, also gave attendees two minutes each to speak and 20 took advantage of the opportunity.
The divisions stemmed from the healthcare community's push to eliminate secondhand smoke and the hospitality industry's concern they would lose employees and customers. Both sides agreed enforcement would be — and is — an issue.
"We have a law on the books now that's not being enforced. It puts anyone who smokes out in the middle of (Broad Street)," downtown developer Ira Levy said. "To put another law on the books that won't be enforced is ludicrous."
Dr. JC Abdou of Harbin Clinic represented Breatheasy Rome, the coalition of healthcare advocates seeking expanded restrictions to cover all public spaces, including sidewalks, parks and streets. He and a number of other medical professionals spoke of the human toll.
"I've seen hundreds and hundreds of people die from cigarette smoke; not only cigarettes but indirect smoke," said Dr. Tommy Simpson, an oncologist. "It's a real problem, and it's a costly problem."
David Early brought support from Floyd Medical Center; Dr. Rick Swiger of SouthEastern Pathology Inc. said he sees the ravages left after death; and Ann Hook, oncology service line director at Redmond Regional Medical Center said President and CEO John Quinlivan sent his full support.
"There is no risk-free exposure to secondhand smoke," said Gena Agnew, CEO of Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition.
Agnew said that, if the ban passes, the coalition would offer employees in the central business district free smoking cessation classes and replacement therapy such as patches.
But that didn't ease the concerns of business owners and residents.
"I hate smoking," said Brewhouse Music & Grill owner Jay Shell, but he added that the other owners he's talked to estimate 80 percent of their workers smoke. And if only 10 percent of their customers do, that's still a lot of people, he said.
"If you pass it, we'll work with it ... but this is going to have a negative effect on business," Shell told the committee.
Greg and Diane Lewis of Lewis Chemical Co. own a building in the 400 block of Broad and live on the second floor. They said smoking bans hurt the hospitality industry and suggested the medical groups prioritize more widespread dangers to local residents, such as obesity and diabetes.
"This is inappropriate commandeering of our elected officials and public resources to put the view of one private citizen above another," Diane Lewis said. "Don't use law enforcement to impose your will on your neighbor."
Bob Blumberg, who also lives and owns a business on Broad, said the DDA he chairs expects to make a recommendation soon — and it would likely seek a compromise.
Lisa Smith, executive director of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism, said her board also would be meeting to decide if it supports more than stricter enforcement of the sidewalk cafe smoking ban.
A number of speakers raised the question of enforcing the current ordinance. Randy Eidson said he tries to avoid the clouds of smoke at downtown block parties but he is, "sympathetic to the police, who have enough serious things going on."
McDaniel flatly rejected a call to have Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney speak, saying the department is strapped and the responsibility should rest with business owners. Downer McKinney has already expressed concerns about the potential conflict of an officer who smokes ticketing a smoker.
Several people also objected to including electronic cigarettes in the ban, including Carol Ann Dean, who said her asthma attacks stopped when her husband switched from tobacco to vaping.
"I wouldn't be comfortable going downtown anymore if I can't even go on the sidewalk and puff my vape," said Henry Dean. "I'm just one person, but I'm going to go elsewhere."
However, Dr. Simpson said the Food and Drug Administration has just started studies on the health effects of e-cigarettes and, while there are no definitive results yet, "anyone who thinks they're safer is delusional."
McDaniel said the committee would review the comments, the survey and recommendations from the DDA and tourism boards before making its recommendation to the full Rome City Commission.