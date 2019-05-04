Lindsay and Bonnie Mastro shut down their wholesale wrought iron furniture factory after 40 years – the last 25 in Rome — but they want to continue their replica medieval armor and custom coat-of-arms business in a metal-art studio on Fosters Mill Road.
Jim Garner wants to sell them the tract, at the juncture of Melson Road, where his father built a 6,000-square-foot industrial building 40 years ago. It's been home to companies such as Cave Spring Bottling, American Fire Wears and Garner Brothers Construction over the years.
A group of neighbors, however, is rallying against what they're calling an intrusion into their rural way of life. And the conflict over the necessary rezoning split the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission in a 4 to 4 vote.
"It will go to the Floyd County Commission with no recommendation," Planning Director Art Newell said.
Garner is seeking Light Industrial zoning for four of the 68.7 acres of residentially zoned land his family owns at Fosters Mill and Melson.
Plans are for the Mastros — owners of the recently shuttered Grace Manufacturing Co. in the Floyd County Industrial Park — to buy it all and live on the land next to the industrial tract.
"We want the building to continue to be used for what it was originally designed and built for," Garner told the planning commission. "A real estate transaction is involved."
Lindsay Mastro said their factory in the industrial park, at 19 Superior Drive, has been sold and they're looking for a place to store and sell their remaining inventory and machinery. But their main focus is on their custom shield and armor business, which is thriving online at TheShieldFactory.com.
"Our line of shields provide a platform for various themes such as family coats of arms, military awards and law enforcement," Mastro said. "Gen. Jim Mattis, who was our secretary of defense, had one in his office. We're very proud of that."
The building is bigger than they need, he said, but the construction is solid and it has the loading dock and heavy-duty power the business will require. Entry would be from Fosters Mill Road, which is Ga. 100, and they expect no more than three Federal Express trucks a week "and maybe two or three common carriers a month."
The Mastros would build a home on the adjoining acreage with plans to farm and grow their own organic food, he said.
"We would be good stewards of the property because we would be neighbors," he promised.
However, three of the adjoining property owners asked the planning commission to delay a decision because neighbors had just found out about the proposed rezoning and many of them were opposed. The surrounding properties are zoned for Suburban-Residential use.
Larry Daniel Wright said the operations occupying the industrial building never drew a lot of traffic and they're used to being undisturbed. Susan Harold said the logging trucks that used the road have now mostly switched to the new bypass, but her biggest concern is for the future.
"What's going to protect us six months from now if he decides to sell to someone who uses industrial chemicals?" she asked.
And Carrie Wright said there's only been one other attempt to start up a full-fledged industry at the site in the 20 years she's lived next door.
"We fought that and we will fight this," she promised.
Under questioning from Planning Commission member Logan Boss, Newell reeled off a list of other potential uses if the property is zoned LI, including gas station, welding, auto repair, LP gas dealer and farm equipment sales.
The building predates the 2001 Unified Land Development Code. Garner Brothers Construction used it as an overflow fabrication facility up until 2017. Its "grandfather" status as a legal non-conforming use expired after 12 months of being idle.
Boss voted no on the rezoning, along with members Terry Jones, Ivy Lowery and Steve Miller. In support were Chairman Anthony McClain and members Frank Brown, Charles Love and Ghee Wilson.
The Floyd County Commission will make the final decision following a public hearing at its May 28 meeting.