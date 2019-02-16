There’s a possibility of flooding with the ground already saturated
“Its gonna be an issue, there's no doubt about it,” Tim Herrington, the director of Floyd County EMA, said.
Herrington said the ground is already saturated and any rain that falls will become standing water or runoff into the rivers, which are already at a high level. Another factor will be how long it continues raining, he said. County and city officials are working to make sure storm drains are clear, but once the rain starts there is nothing that can be done but just let the water work its way through the river system.
It will also depend on how much water is released from Allatoona Dam, Herrington added. He has not spoken with the Army Corps of Engineers to see how they will proceed with releasing water upstream. Weiss Lake will also see a surge of water as it gets Rome’s runoff as well as Cartersville’s.
The National Weather Service is predicting an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday, which could bring between a half to three-quarters of an inch in precipitation. Rain is forecast to fall throughout the remainder of next week with possible thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Be patient and use caution,” Herrington said. “If you live in a high water area, go ahead and make a plan to keep you and your family safe.”
Expect to see high water signs and detours at roads that usually experience flooding such as Old Dalton Road, Wax Road, Brewer Road, Old River Road and any roads that experience standing water during heavy rain.