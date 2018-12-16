Katrina Bastos - Hometown

Katrina Bastos was recently sworn in by Judge Greg Price as a Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. Bastos will be advocating for Floyd County’s abused and neglected children involved in juvenile court proceedings. To qualify as a CASA volunteer, one must be over 21 years old, have excellent communication skills and complete 40 hours of training online, in a classroom and in court observation. For more information visit floydcountycasa.org or call 706-235-2272.

Katrina Bastos was recently sworn in by Judge Greg Price as a Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. Bastos will be advocating for Floyd County’s abused and neglected children involved in juvenile court proceedings. To qualify as a CASA volunteer, one must be over 21 years old, have excellent communication skills and complete 40 hours of training online, in a classroom and in court observation. For more information visit floydcountycasa.org or call 706-235-2272.