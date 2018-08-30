Bartow sheriff: Woman whose body was found in landfill may have been from West Virginia
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the female victim found earlier this month at the Bartow County landfill, according to a press release.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Recent information has been released concerning a missing woman from West Virginia.
“Investigators from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are working with state agencies to positively identify this victim," Millsap said.
Until that information is confirmed, further information cannot be released to protect the integrity of this investigation. When confirmation and/or arrest of any individuals involved in this case is made, more information will be released.
The woman is a white female who was between the ages of 18 and 35 and had reddish or brown hair. She was between the heights of 5'2" and 5'6" and approximately 150 pounds.
She has tattoos of two Easter lilies with a sacred heart in between them as well as two names, one on each shoulder blade. Millsap said they're not releasing the names in the hope that will allow them to confirm the woman's identity.
The woman's body was cut into numerous pieces and placed in separate bags then put in a container at the Cedar Creek Collection Center at 15 Cedar Creek Road in Cartersville. The particular container was sealed on Saturday and her body was only discovered on Monday when a sanitation worker dumped the container at the landfill.
There is a tip line set up at 770-387-5100 which will be answered usually by criminal investigations and if not a voicemail can be left with information. Callers don’t have to give their own contact information.