Bartow sheriff hoping to identify woman whose body was found in landfill through distinctive tattoos
The Bartow County sheriff is attempting to identify a woman whose dismembered body was found at a dump site earlier this week and says her distinctive tattoos may be the key.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said the woman is a white female who was between the ages of 18 and 35 and had reddish or brown hair. She was between the heights of 5'2" and 5'6" and approximately 150 lbs.
She has tattoos of two Easter lilies with a sacred heart in between it as well as two names, one on each shoulder blade. Millsap said they're not releasing the names in the hope that will allow them to confirm the woman's identity.
"I've been doing this for 35 years," Millsap said in a press conference. "I've never seen anything like this before."
The woman's body was cut into numerous pieces and placed in separate bags then put in a container at a dump site at 15 Cedar Creek Road. The particular container was sealed on Saturday and her body was only discovered on Monday when a sanitation worker dumped the container at the landfill.
"One of the bags came open when he opened the back of the dumpster and the bottom torso fell out," Millsap said. "She was cut into numerous pieces."
Millsap requested assistance from the GBI as well as the FBI in the case. Investigators are awaiting the results from an autopsy to determine an identity and the cause of death.
"The way we found it and how...it's a very disturbing case," Millsap said.