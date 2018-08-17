Bartow investigators release photo of second tattoo on dismembered woman, set up dedicated tip line
The Bartow County sheriff released another image of a tattoo on a woman whose dismembered body was found at a dump site Monday and opened up a dedicated tip line for people who may have information on the case.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Hundreds of tips and messages have been received and investigated on the case which has prompted the need for a separate easy-to-reach number.
The number — 770-387-5100 — will be answered usually by criminal investigations and if not a voicemail can be left with information. Callers don’t have to give their own contact information.
In addition to the new tip line, investigators also released a picture Friday of a second tattoo located on the woman’s right wrist and investi-gators believe it is the Japanese characters for bravery.
The woman is a white female who was between the ages of 18 and 35 and had reddish or brown hair. She was between the heights of 5'2" and 5'6" and approximately 150 pounds.
She has tattoos of two Easter lilies with a sacred heart in between them as well as two names, one on each shoulder blade. Millsap said they're not releasing the names in the hope that will allow them to confirm the woman's identity.
The woman's body was cut into numerous pieces and placed in sepa-rate bags then put in a container at a dump site at 15 Cedar Creek Road. The particular container was sealed on Saturday and her body was only discovered on Monday when a sanitation worker dumped the container at the landfill.
Investigators are also asking anyone who used the trash and compactor facility at August 11, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to call the tip line.
“We want to be able to gather as much information as possible from the citizens who were in the area around the time that the female was placed in the compactor container,” Millsap said in a press release.