Bartow County deputy dies on duty
"It is with tremendous sadness and heartache that we report that Deputy Jennifer Dawn New (No. 830) passed away Saturday, June 30th," the post stated.
New was working at the Bartow County Detention Center when she became sick. On the advice of the medical department she was taken to Cartersville Medical Center, where she later passed away. No further information on the cause of death was reported.
"We will always remember her kindness, great smile, and friendship," the post states. "We will release details about her services as soon as we have them. Please keep her family and our BCSO family in your prayers."
New started work in the agency's Jail Division on March 28, 2016, at the age of 40. During her short career she earned certification as a jailer and went on to complete the rigorous Police Academy classes to become a deputy sheriff on June 30, 2017.