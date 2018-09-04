Bartow coroner says he can’t confirm ID on body found in landfill until investigation finalized
Guyton retracted an earlier statement Tuesday in which he said the identity of the woman is that of a missing Fairmont, West Virginia, resident.
After releasing the name of the woman to WHBF radio early Tuesday Guyton later said he cannot confirm the woman’s identification until the GBI has finalized their investigation.
The woman, whose mother posted on Facebook she had been missing for two weeks as of late August from Fairmont, has distinctive tattoos matching the ones released by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in late August.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap at this point still has not confirmed the identification but did say they were following leads which pointed to a missing West Virginia woman.
The woman is a white female who was between the ages of 18 and 35 and had reddish or brown hair. She was between the heights of 5’2” and 5’6” and approximately 150 pounds.
The woman’s body was cut into numerous pieces and placed in separate bags then put in a container at the Cedar Creek Collection Center at 15 Cedar Creek Road in Cartersville. The particular container was sealed on Aug. 11 and her body was only discovered on Aug. 13 when a sanitation worker dumped the container at the landfill.
There is a dedicated tip line set up at 770-387-5100 which will be answered, usually by criminal investigators, and if none are available callers can leave a voicemail with information. Callers don’t have to give their own contact information.