It's not easy to surprise Roman Frank Barron, but family members and close friends pulled it off as Barron was honored with a Wright Brother Master Pilot award from the Federal Aviation Administration. The award recognizes pilots with long, incident free careers.
Retired surgeon Paul Ferguson was able to convince Barron to walk across East First Street from his office to the Harvest Moon Restaurant using some ruse. Barron walked up to the restaurant's mezzanine where some of his closest friends, particularly those in the aviation community, were waiting. When he saw the crowd, Barron said. "I'm not sure I like this."
His son, Frank "Paco" Barron, said the ceremony was personal to him because his father introduced him to aircraft at an early age and the younger Barron has made a long and distinguished career himself as an airline pilot with Delta and United.
Roger Williams with the Atlanta Flight Standards office of the FAA was waiting with plaques and certificates to honor Barron who has been a licensed pilot for more than 50 years.
"The Wright Brothers Master Pilot award is widely considered the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations," Williams said. "It specifically recognizes senior aviators who, as safety minded professionals, have contributed over 50 years to the piloting of aircraft."
In addition to a plaque and certificate, Barron received a "Blue Ribbon" copy of his entire airman record as it is maintained by the FAA in Oklahoma City, and his name will be added to the "Roll of Honor" also known as the Aviation Safety Hall of Fame.
Barron said when he was a teenager that flying just seemed like it was something that would be fun to do.
"I went out there and I think it cost about $5 per hour or something like that (for lessons)." Barron said.
"I'm mighty proud of this," the elder Barron said. He recalled his first solo flight in an Aeronca Champion, single-engine aircraft on Sept. 12, 1950 from Richard B. Russell Airport.
"The horsepower in that thing was about 65, and now I have lawn mowers with more power than that."