Joyce Perdue-Smith remembered when the Fairview ES Brown Heritage Corporation raised money by pulling a smoker into a parking lot of a Cave Spring funeral home to raise funds for a surveyor to evaluate the property of the historic school.
"We were trying to buy the property at the time," she said.
It has been 10 years since Perdue-Smith found out the first-grade building of the Fairview Colored School was still standing on the side of Padlock Mountain and it took another year for fundraising efforts to get up and running.
A large part of those fundraising efforts has been the Fairview Brown Annual BBQ which will continue to be a yearly event even after the school is restored Perdue-Smith said. The barbecue is provided by Cartersville's Johnny Mitchell's Smokehouse and beef brisket from Lyons Bridge Beef. Most of the orders have been take outs but there were some dine-in customers Perdue-Smith said.
"It was a team effort," Bernice Jackson, coordinator of the barbecue said. "We still have a lot to do (at Fairview) but it has been great working on this project."
The inside work of the Fairview School is complete with exterior work and other projects are the only thing standing in the way of the school opening for public access. Perdue-Smith said the Fairview ES Brown Heritage Corporation is waiting to be added to Georgia’s register of historic places. The grounds also need to be handicap accessible which is difficult based on where the building is located she said.
"We are hoping to be open by next year," Perdue-Smith said.
The first grade building sat abandoned since 1950's when she said, and the building was only save from falling in complete disrepair by the kudzu that grew over the building. Over the past nine years the Fairview ES Brown Heritage Corporation has raised money to purchase the property, stabilize sunken walls and more to try to restore the school to its original state.
After the work is done partnerships between Floyd County Schools and the Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc. to develop STEAM — science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics — curriculum at the school site. For more information about the Fairview ES Brown Heritage Corporation visit their website at http://fairviewbrown.org/index.html.