The black bear population has been growing across North Georgia to the point of spilling over into Northeast Alabama.
Researchers at Auburn University have determined a growing black bear population that is located around the Little River Canyon can be traced through DNA samples to bears that have been harvested in Northwest Georgia.
"In the four years we studied the population it seemed to double in growth," said Professor Todd Steury. "We didn't actually catch as many bears as we would have liked."
By “catch,” Steury was referring to the recovery of hair samples from snares that were set up across a large area primarily in DeKalb and Cherokee counties.
Chuck Waters, the Georgia Department o f Natural Resourced Region One Game Management supervisor said the information from Alabama was not surprising at all.
"We share a lot of Southern Appalachian black bears with Tennessee and North Carolina, too," Waters said.
The research team did report that anecdotal evidence, primarily from game cameras that were also placed around the study area, suggests that the recorded bears did seem to be very healthy.
"We are seeing a lot of three and four cub litters," Steury said. "Sometimes from the same mother multiple years in a row. We only see that when bears are doing really well.” He said it is much more typical to see two cub litters.
Steury said the bears do seem to be very concentrated in a relatively small area. Another graduate student is still analyzing data relative to habitat use.
The state of Alabama renewed the grant for another four or five-year period and Steury said the next study would focus on denning behavior, cub survival and cub dispersement.
Waters said literature indicates an adult sow can have a "home" range of close to 10,000 acres.
"I don't think the radio collars that we put on some adult males last long enough to give us a good idea of their range," Water said.
At this point, Alabama does not have an open bear hunting season.
In addition to the Little River Canyon population, Alabama does have another significant bear population in the Mobile River Basin of southwest Alabama.