Balloons on the tarmac of the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport "glowed" Friday night as their burners illuminated the Northwest Georgia Hot Air Balloon & Aviation Festival, kicking off the two day event.
Balloons featured the likeness of Master Yoda, Darth Vader and a giant bald eagle with carnival rides, food and inflatables filled in the spaces in-between the aircraft.
Speaking of aircraft, the local Museum of Flight showed off their collection of war planes and vehicles in conjunction with the festival which will continue on Saturday. Aircraft will go up about every hour, Museum Director Christine Lewis said in a previous report.
The nonprofit based at the airport houses a collection of historical aircraft and military equipment, including Sweet Little Miss. The last of the supersonic F-14 Tomcat fighter jets was brought to Floyd County in pieces and is being reassembled at the museum.
Several T-28 Trojans, which were on display Friday night, will still be available Saturday for what is called “A Gathering of Horses.” The planes will provide a combat escort of a cargo plane on Saturday.
Craft and retail vendors, food trucks and a Kid Zone with a bounce house and zip line are part of the offerings. Helicopter, airplane and tethered balloon rides also will be available for an extra fee.
Helicopter rides will be available Saturday with rides on a Huey helicopter costing $95 and the Cobra helicopter costing $395. Extended rides on the Cobra cost $595.
Parking will be free, included in the cost of the tickets, to eliminate back-ups at the gate. Warren Road will be closed to through traffic so shuttles can move quickly between the parking area on Lewis Road and the airport entrance. Ticket holders on Saturday will be able to leave and re-enter the festival.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with general admission costing $14 for adults, ages 18 and older, and $10 for children.