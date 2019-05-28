Engineers are surveying land around Floyd County's water pump station in Shannon for an upgrade designed to serve the nearby industrial area, including an expansion at Ball Corporation.
The company, which manufactures metal cans for food, drinks and household projects, expects to close in July on the purchase of a 67-acre tract near its existing facility off Ga. 53. No plans have been announced, but company officials are working with the county to get more water to the site.
"They're real excited," County Manager Jamie McCord told Commissioner Rhonda Wallace during the Tuesday meeting of the water committee she chairs. "They're already saying a million gallons a day and there may be more than that."
Founded in New York in 1880, Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries now employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 sales of $11.6 billion.
Water projects are first presented at the committee level before they move to the full County Commission for action. Wallace heard updates on several other initiatives in the works.
Crews have completed the installation of water mains along a section of Martha Berry Highway roughly between Mount Berry Mall and Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. It's part of an ongoing project to replace the old main running up the center of the highway, also known as U.S. 27.
"The bacteria tests came back good," Tim Shuler said. "Now all we have to do is kill the main line in the road. That's going to take some time."
Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the new million-gallon water tank to serve the Everett Springs area. Shuler said they hope to be done by the end of the week. Grassing and landscaping will follow.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $5.8 million to extend water service to the area where bacteria has been contaminating wells. In addition to the tank, it includes about 17 miles of pipe, fire hydrants and a pump station.
Utilities Manager Steve Hulsey said water revenue through April was about $81,000 less than for the same time period last year – "but we made up for it this month, since the rain stopped." The department also has about 220 more active water service accounts than last year, he noted.
"The economy is picking up and people are starting to occupy homes again," Hulsey noted.
McCord said the county purchased an average of 629,000 gallons of water a day from the city in 2018. The 2019 average through April is close to 700,000 gallons a day.