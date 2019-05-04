All visitors to Cave Spring had to do to find the annual Cave Spring Bacon Fest Saturday was follow their nose. The aroma of fried up bacon wafted across the whole community Saturday, acting as a magnet to draw folks to the lawn in front of Fannin Hall for the annual event.
Lisa McNeil and Austin Anderson served as the chief checks for the event and had three cast-iron frying pans cooking over an open flame grill non-stop from start to finish Saturday. About the time they'd get a little stockpile built up, someone would show up wanting anywhere from 10 to 15 strips at a time.
Danny Siniard of Cave Spring was walking around the festival with plate a full of bacon. Asked what makes bacon so good, Siniard said, "Fat." He proclaimed that he really didn't eat bacon often because of a heart condition, then added, "I just had to break down and make my doctor mad today. This only comes around once a year."
Alexis Childers of Cave Spring was the big winner of the recipe contest, finishing first and second with her bacon strawberry ice cream taking home the top prize and her apple bacon cake the runner-up. Darlene Wilson, Rome, received the third place honors with her pimento cheese and bacon waffle sandwich.
Trevor Bennett of Chattanooga was cooking fried pork rinds in Amy's Jo's Pork Rinds Bacon Wannabe booth. He explained that pork rinds were nothing more than dehydrated bacon fried up with seasonings.
"We have 12 different flavors," Bennett said.
Todd Rothwell from Temple was frying up bacon which he used to wrap venison burgers, deer dogs and deer brats.
Derek Joiner, Buchanan, said that when it comes to bacon, there's no question that crispy bacon is the best as he gave McNeil and Anderson a little extra time over their frying pans to make sure his bacon was crispy enough.
Aside from bacon, other vendors were on hand with anything from barbecue to fresh honey. Marvin Blalock, Adairsville, said he tries to make at least a dozen festivals a year and does sell from a honey stand in front of his home in Bartow County year round.
In addition to the food booths plus arts and crafts vendors, a car show lined the road in front of Fannin Hall, bringing out vintage vehicle enthusiasts from across the region.
Proceeds from the $5 admission to the festival are earmarked for special events hosted by the city and its Downtown Development Authority.