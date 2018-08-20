Autopsy: Inmate died of overdose ‘complicated by police incident’
The GBI is still investigating the death of a Floyd County Jail inmate who died at Floyd Medical Center shortly after his arrest in February.
The autopsy for 27-year-old Michael Wayne Thacker have his cause of death is listed as acute methamphetamine toxicity complicated by police incident, Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said.
The manner of death is listed as a homicide, which essentially means a person’s actions lead to Thacker’s death. The GBI is currently investigating the events leading up to his demise.
Once the GBI finalizes their investigation they’ll turn the file over to Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter directed inquiries about the investigation to the county attorney.
According to reports from the sheriff’s office and Floyd County Police Department, Thacker was arrested Feb. 18 at a church in Shannon where he was rambling about someone being after him.
He reportedly told members of the congregation that he was hiding from someone who had previously assaulted him.
Thacker was arrested on a warrant for parole violation but, at the jail, soon began exhibiting signs of distress. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center but died in the emergency room.
A father of two, Thacker attended Model schools where he played football, baseball, basketball and wrestled. He medaled in weightlifting in the Georgia Games.
In his obituary, his family decried the “family chain breaker of life called addiction” and asked the community to support others’ loved ones who are struggling against it.