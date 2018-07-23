Author, educator to speak on poverty in Rome
First Baptist Church of Rome is sponsoring a free lecture series geared to helping local leaders find ways to break the cycle of poverty in the community.
The BRIDGES series, featuring author and international speaker Ruby Payne, is set for Aug. 5 at the church and Rome City Auditorium. Event spokeswoman Lori Davies Barfield said they especially want to draw educators, nonprofit workers and volunteers.
"We recognize that teachers often influence the lives of children and youth more so than any other members of our community," she said. "And that leaders in the nonprofit sector tirelessly work towards creating an environment of sustainability where everyone can live well."
Payne, an educator and expert in building pathways out of poverty, is known for her ability to translate abstract concepts into concrete strategies. She's written or co-authored more than a dozen books, including the award-winning "A Framework For Understanding Poverty."
She'll open the sessions with a discussion of "What Every Church Member Should Know About Poverty," from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. in the church's fellowship hall, 100 E. Fourth Ave.
The next session, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the hall, is a lunch discussion for area nonprofit leaders on "Bridges to Sustainable Communities." Barfield said reservations are required for that and can be made online at FBCRome.org.
The Rome Civic Center, 601 Broad St., is the site of the final session, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Payne's topic will be "Emotional Poverty: Addressing Anger, Anxiety and Avoidance in the Classroom."
A number of FBC members had praise for Payne's techniques. Lisa Landrum, a retired Floyd County Schools principal, said she and her faculty did a book study of "Framework."
"It really deepened our awareness of the perspective and needs of an often-neglected part of our community and revolutionized the way my school served a large segment of our population," Landrum said.
Holly Ammerman, Rome City Schools' director of Career, Technical and Agriculture Education, said Payne's work had a huge impact on how she approaches her job.
"Dr. Payne's work is the gold standard in education's efforts to transform the lives of children and families in poverty," confirmed Nancy Ratcliff, a retired Gordon County educator. "I can't think of another person who elicits so much enthusiasm."
And Ruthann Sargent, an active volunteer with several Rome and Floyd County groups, said Payne's books were both enjoyable and invaluable in helping her better connect with the people she comes in contact with.
Barfield said FBC is a partner in Rome and Floyd County's varied outreach efforts and wanted to make a gift in the form of Payne's assistance.
"People working in these areas are the greatest advocates for those who experience poverty, and our community's greatest resources. They are bridges to all of our future success," Barfield said.