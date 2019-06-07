Red carpets are most frequently associated with entertainment galas so it was a red ribbon that Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick snipped prior to the first use of new digital projection system in the City Auditorium Friday morning.
After the ribbon was cut, "The Longest Day," a film about the D-Day landing at Normandy on June 6, 1944, was shown in its entirety for several dozen folks who came out for the ribbon cutting. Two other screenings were held Friday afternoon.
The new state-of-the-art digital system put the wraps on a 2013 SPLOST $1.7 million renovation project of the auditorium which included a new two story dressing room, green room, shower and rest room addition for performers, new motorized backdrop units, new LED lighting, digital sound enhancements along with the new projection system and mammoth 13.5 foot by 24-foot screen.
Quick rattled through a list of famous entertainers who have performed on the stage of the auditorium over the years, Loretta Lynn and Kenny Rogers among many who Quick said would love the new sound system and quality of audio inside the century-old 1,106-seat auditorium.
The city is planning a summer movie series for the public and will announce a schedule soon; partner and sponsorship opportunities are available.
The new digital projection system in the 103-year-old auditorium has low to almost zero maintenance costs. Lamp replacements are not an issue thanks to a laser illumination system.
Quick also stressed that the auditorium has quality personnel managing the facility, from Wendy Reid in the office to Jim Gibbons, who is both an audio and video technician in addition to his knowledge of the stage and lighting systems.
The auditorium is available for rentals for a wide range of purposes, from the silver screen to performing arts. For additional information, contact Reid at 706-236-4416.