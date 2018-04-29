Attorney buys Humble Pie building on Broad
Local attorney Jule Peek is the new owner of 214 Broad Street, which most recently was the home of the Humble Pie Boutique. Peek paid $394,600 for the property that had been appraised at $375,000.
“I’m not going to make any grand wholesale changes,” Peek said. “The space needs refurbishment. It's got some a-typical characteristics to it.”
The building has retail space on the ground floor facing Broad Street, but includes a garage and parking on the back side facing East First Street. Above the garage is an elevated patio with pergola. The garage also leads to a ground level courtyard that has an entrance at the back of the building.
The second floor has been residential for years, used by Frank and Lynn Barron. Peek actually purchased the building from Lynn Barron.
“I’ve got a couple of people looking at the retail space,” Peek said. “I can’t make any changes until I know what I’m allowed per the historic folks.”
The attorney has retained Rome historic preservationist Jack McGuffey who has been involved in a number of restoration projects in downtown through the years. McGuffey also recommended architect Bill Jones and that is who Peek expects to help with any changes to the space.
Historically speaking, the building once housed Boston Shoe Company decades ago. Part of the façade structure on either side of the front doorway was manufactured by a local foundry and it is still in place.
“It’s got lavender paint over it and we’ll strip that off,” Peek said. "I want to take it back to something that is more in keeping with the way it looked historically."
The sale closed Thursday. Peek figured that anything with private parking and two outdoor spaces was probably worth the extra $20,000 he paid above the figure set by local appraiser Harry Brock.