Thursday morning student athletes from 25 different schools in Rome and Floyd County lined up around Jerry Sharp Field at Darlington School for the annual Floyd County Special Olympics.
The event is designed for all special needs student athletes to come out and experience the excitement of sports, Tammy Bryant coordinator of the Special Olympics said. Each participant received a ribbon at each event which they wore in a row across their Olympic T-shirt designed by Rome High School senior Quinton Johnson.
"They can do whatever we give them the opportunity to do," Bryant said.
The competition featured athletes as young as 5-years-old and as old as 60. Although the number of student athletes made up the majority of the competitors, adults with special needs also had their chance to shine and participated in all the same events as their younger competitors.
Stations were set up along the track of Jerry Sharp Field where athletes raced, threw, kicked and jumped throughout the morning on a rotating schedule. Wheelchair races featured three to four students at a time from schools across the city and county. Another station let students like Mason Whatley, a third-grader from Anna K. Davie, try his hand at penalty kicks. Pepperell High School junior Noah Schaaf stretched before racing against other students and Model Elementary student Grant Minton competed in the standing long jump with ninth-grade student volunteer Ian Hankinson.
"This community has so much stuff for special needs people," said Florice Schneider, the former activities director for the now closed Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital.
According to Bryant the Floyd County Special Olympics has been around since the 1970's and she has been helping coordinate it for the past 34 years. She said the event is important because the student athletes get to experience success in sports they don't normally get to feel.