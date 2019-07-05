The Downtown Saturday series will return this weekend with Ashland Craft, a Top 10 finalist on The Voice, at the Town Green.
Craft is a country singer and songwriter originally from South Carolina. She was featured during the 2017 series of The Voice, coached during the event by Miley Cyrus and made the final ten performers in the competition.
After gaining widespread notoriety for her stint on national television, she is on the road with her own band and has opened for acts including Scotty McCreery, the American Idol 2011 winner, Craig Campbell, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson and William Michael Morgan.
She has also been featured in Nashville's Ole Red, a bar owned by Blake Shelton.
A couple of her top single releases include 'Kiss Me When You're Sober' and 'In Between'.
Craft, brings a little higher profile than some of the Downtown Saturday concert acts and was an opening act at the River Jam last month. Megan Treglown, the marketing director for the Downtown Development Authority, said Craft gave the DDA a good price to return to Rome for the Saturday night gig.
"We'll have free parking in the Third Avenue parking deck," Treglown said. "People are always concerned with parking."
The DDA encourages folks to bring a blanket or chairs. However, no outside drinks or coolers will be allowed. Adult beverages will be available from The Forum as well as downtown restaurants. People will be given armbands to signify they are able to carry their beverages with them on the lawn.
The concert is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m.
Next month, the Downtown Saturday series will return to Bridgepoint Plaza on Aug. 3 for a concert with Little Known Letter. The last concert in the series this year will be on Sept. 7 with the first River District Music Festival which will be an all-day event from noon to 8 p.m.