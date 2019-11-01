Fall might have come late, but winter is coming early as temperatures begin dropping into the 30s. The Salvation Army has begun collecting cold weather clothing items to donate to the less fortunate of Rome.
Cathy Hart, the lead case worker at the Rome branch of the Salvation Army, is asking the citizens of Rome to donate coats, hats, gloves, warm socks, blankets and sleeping bags to their different drives throughout Rome.
Missy's Missions is launching the "Coats for Kids" drive and will be accepting donations now through Dec. 20. There are several places to drop off donations, including Rome Cleaners on Broad Street, Service Master on U.S. 411, Hawthorn Suites on Second Avenue, Maximum One Realty on West Fifth Avenue, and River City Bank on Second Avenue.
People can also donate directly to the Salvation Army at 317 E. First Ave. They will be dispersing the items at no charge and also will be putting the items on the Hope Alliance bus owned by the Davies Shelter. For more information, call the Rome Salvation Army branch at 706-291-4745.