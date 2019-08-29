As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen and take aim for Florida, Georgia officials are watching and preparing for its potential impacts. This may include heavy rain and flooding in south and central Georgia, as well as a potential influx of evacuees from Florida.
“I urge our citizens to be ready to move very quickly. We still don’t know a lot about the path this storm will take,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday. “We should know more in the next 24 hours.”
At the same news conference, the governor declared a state of emergency for 12 south and eastern counties of Georgia.
Four days before the system is expected to come ashore, Dorian could hit practically anywhere in Florida because the weather forces that will determine its path have not yet had their showdown, meteorologists said. As of Thursday, the National Hurricane Center had practically all of eastern Florida in a cone of uncertainty, meaning the entire region was at risk.
Forecasters are fairly confident about one thing: Dorian will be powerful.
The hurricane center predicts Dorian will make landfall on Labor Day as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.
Due to Labor Day Weekend, GDOT previously suspended construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes across Georgia from noon Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday. 3. These suspensions will be adjusted as needed in the coming days.