Downtown Rome will open the Downtown Saturdays series one week from today, May 4, with the Grains of Sand band bringing back the sound of Motown to a stage in the 200 block of Broad Street. The free musical entertainment will be preceded by the Ellen Axson Wilson Art Walk and followed by the Second Annual Lantern Parade on Broad Street.
Downtown merchants and business leaders were briefed on upcoming events Friday during the monthly Downtown Coffee break hosted by Blue Sky Outfitters, 109 Broad St.
Two other upcoming events, the Pup-a Palooza in the new community dog park at Ridge Ferry Park on Sunday, May 5, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Ridge Ferry Park on May 17, were promoted at the coffee break.
The Art Walk is co-sponsored by the Rome Area Council for the Arts and will be an all-day event with artisans lined up and down Broad Street from noon to 8 p.m.
The Grains of Sand Band takes music lovers on a musical trip through time from the Doo Wop era of the late 1950s to Motown, from Beach Music to Memphis Soul.
Brice Wood and Kayla Schaaf from the Rome-Floyd Planning office encouraged the community to bring their dogs to the new SPLOST-funded dog park Sunday, May 5, between 1 and 4 p.m. Each dog will receive a raffle ticket for prizes and everyone who brings a bag of dog or cat food for the PAWS shelter will get an extra ticket.
Dog owners need to have proof of a dog's current rabies vaccination.
Large dogs and small dogs will have separate areas and vendors will be on hand with refreshments at the unofficial grand opening of the dog park.
The ACS Relay for Life is a huge fundraiser which Stephanie Nichols said has already generated more than $35,000 from teams that will participate. A special survivor lap will kick off the event sometime shortly after 6 p.m.
Organizers have also asked downtown merchants to decorate their store windows, using purple as the theme color, to show their support for the battle against cancer Business owners are asked to have their displays available to the public between May 16 and May 17. Prizes will be awarded to the top three displays as judged by a representative from the American Cancer Society.