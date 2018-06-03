Arthritis workshop: Making the right choices to stop pain
An upcoming workshop put on by the Women’s Information Network aims to deliver solutions to arthritis through nutrition, exercise and medical treatment.
The program — “Kick Pain in the Kitchen as well as the Medicine Cabinet” — is set for June 20, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will be held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Building H auditorium.
The cost to attend is $15, lunch is included. A registration table will be set up the day of the event, starting at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to register beforehand can do so online at infoforwomen.org or by contacting Sharon Baker at baker8483@comcast.net or 706-506-2000.
Speakers include Harbin Clinic’s Cala Dittmer, a registered dietitian, and Dr. Brad Bushnell, an orthopedic surgeon, as well as Floyd Physical Therapy & Rehab’s Amber Todd, a physical therapist. Dittmer will share information on the foods to reduce inflammatory pain; Bushnell will speak on the available treatment options for those suffering with arthritis; and Todd will discuss activities that cut down on pain and stiffness in the body.
According to information presented in a summary of the program:
The program specifically targets women with arthritis, which affects 54 million Americans. However, women are more likely to suffer from joint inflammation, with 26 percent having it versus 18 percent of men.
Also, 31 percent of obese adults have arthritis. In Georgia, the obesity rate for women is 61.9 percent, according the Kaiser Foundation. Changes in diet like adding anti-inflammatory foods, can limit the pain of arthritis as well cutting down on obesity.
Poor diet, lack of exercise and unhealthy weight contribute to the pain adults have to deal with from arthritis. Also, on the healthcare end, ineffectual remedies and lack of insurance to cover the price of medications and proper treatments prevent proper care of the problem. The Arthritis Foundation found that approximately $2 billion is spent each year by older Americans on unproven remedies.
The takeaway from the event is to have attendees better understand the relationship between food and exercise in combating arthritis, as well as how to use their dollar on effective treatments.