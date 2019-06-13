The Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Airport is holding nothing back for their open house this month which will be a part of the Northwest Georgia Hot Air Balloon and Aviation Festival.
Jets, war planes, helicopters, military vehicles and, of course, hot air balloons will be on full display on June 28 and 29. Aircraft will be taking off about every hour, Museum Director Christine Lewis said.
Peter O'Hare, who is coordinating things on the MOF side, said there will be several T-28 Trojans on display for what is called "A Gathering of Horses." There will be several other war birds on display at the open house and festival including "Sweet Little Miss," the last of the supersonic F-14 Tomcat fighter jets, which was brought to Floyd County in pieces and reassembled at the museum.
"There will be lots of food, lots of drinks and a lot of great music," he said.
There will also be a combat escort of a cargo aircraft, O'Hare said. The T-28s will take off and escort the "Expeditor," also known as the C-45H, around the skies before returning, O'Hare said.
Friday evening the festival's hot air balloons will "glow" when the burners inside the balloons will ignite, something that was done last year on a smaller scale O'Hare said. This year's balloons will feature Star Wars characters as well as a 100-foot-tall bald eagle. The National Anthem will be sung and Tiger Flight will do a fly by, he added.
On Saturday the festival will be open all day and feature over 100 aircraft with types depending on what is available O'Hare said. "There are a lot of options."
Plane rides will be available, however prices have not yet been set, he said. Any plane rides will be separate from festival admission and vary by aircraft. Depending on availability there may be bi-planes to take festival goers to the skies above Floyd County. Huey and Cobra helicopters are also expected to make an appearance.
General admission each day is $14 for adults, ages 18 and older, and $10 for children. VIP tickets and dry RV camping packages also are available through the NWGBalloonFest.com website.
The festival runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 28, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Depending on weather conditions, the balloons will be inflated about 5 p.m. and the balloon glow will start about 9 p.m.
Parking will be free, included in the cost of the tickets, to eliminate back-ups at the gate. And Warren Road will be closed to through traffic so shuttles can move quickly between the parking area on Lewis Road and the airport entrance. Ticket holders on Saturday will be able to leave and re-enter the festival.