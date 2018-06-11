Armuchee grandson earns his wings
United States Air Force Second Lieutenant Sean P. Cothran, grandson of Hollis and Carolyn Cothran of Armuchee, earned his silver wings and graduated from USAF Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training on June 8, 2018 as a “distinguished graduate.” His father, Barry Cothran, his uncles David and John Cothran and his aunt Holly Cothran Drake are all graduates of Armuchee High School. Lt. Cothran will be stationed at Hurlburt Field, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and will be flying the U-28A aircraft. Lt. Cothran is a third generation military member. His grandfather Hollis served with the US Army during the Korean War and his father Barry served with the US Air Force during Operation Desert Storm.