Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Schools reunion held
The Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs reunion group met June 2 in the fellowship hall at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. There were approximately 150 in attendance. Betty Kuykendall served as emcee. Jason Coffman and Dawn Boyd entertained the group with music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s while costumed in sock hop clothes, as Sonny and Cher and as Elton John and Kiki Dee. A covered dish lunch was served and enjoyed by all.
Committee members who worked on bringing the group together but not pictured include communicator Tommye Cashin, communicator Mac Eubanks, Hugh Duncan, Carolyn Cothran, Rita Cook, Susan McDaris, Faye Milner, Angie Reynolds, photographer Harold Stegall and entertainers Jason Coffman and Dawn Boyd.
The next Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Schools reunion is planned for June 1, 2019.